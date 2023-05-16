Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Natasha Solano-Vesela as Global Airfreight Director Perishables.

"In this newly created position, she will be responsible for the strategic development of the perishables division within the global airfreight product. Following the complete takeover of the Peruvian joint venture Hellmann Worldwide Logistics S.A.C. last summer, the segment, which is considered one of the growth drivers in the industry, is to be further expanded on a sustainable basis in the next few years," says an official release.

Czech-born Natasha Solano-Vesela most recently worked for Maersk and for almost twelve years for Kuehne+Nagel as Global Director, Business Development, Perishables Air Logistics. "Prior to that, she had contributed her expertise in European sales at Hellmann Perishables Logistics, among other positions. Hellmann is welcoming back to the company a true industry expert who has been active in the transport and logistics sector for about 25 years."

Jan Kleine-Lasthues, Chief Operating Officer, Airfreight, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics says: “Hellmann has been active in the perishables sector for over 20 years. Since then, we have continuously invested in the expansion of our network, so that today we are successfully represented in all relevant markets. We now hope to build on this solid foundation and expand our market share in the perishables sector. A key milestone on this growth path was the full acquisition of the Peruvian joint venture Hellmann Worldwide Logistics S.A.C. last year, which has enabled us to expand the service portfolio for our customers and generate further sustainable growth in Peru and the entire Americas region. We are very happy that we were able to bring Natasha Solano-Vesela back on board and have thus also created the personnel conditions to implement our growth targets together with her and our global team."

With about 14,000 employees, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is active in 54 countries and generated sales of €5 billion in 2022, the release added.