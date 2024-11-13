Hermes Logistics Technologies (HLT) has upgraded the current cargo management system at Cairo International Airport for CACC Cargolinx and migrated the ground handler's operations to Hermes’ latest cloud-based SaaS service.

The final stage of the project sees the launch of the Hermes Business Intelligence and Track & Trace apps. These add-on apps from the Hermes Ecosystem will provide valuable data insights and detailed shipment information for agents and shippers, in real time, with extensive drill-down options.

Using HLT’s custom-built APIs, all of the Hermes Ecosystem solutions have been integrated with existing systems at Cairo International Airport.

"This project marks a significant milestone in CACC Cargolinx's digitalisation journey, transforming its cargo handling capabilities in Cairo into a fully automated and integrated operation," reads the release.

Staff are using Hermes’ award-winning Learning Management System (LMS) for training, enabling them to get up to speed quickly and make the most of the new functionality and services available through the upgrade.

“This project is an excellent example of how the Hermes SaaS Ecosystem works to enhance operations and drive digitalisation in the air cargo industry,” said Yuval Baruch, CEO of Hermes Logistics Technologies.

“CACC Cargolinx has demonstrated tremendous commitment to digitalisation, and the Hermes SaaS Ecosystem will empower them to operate with greater efficiency, agility, and visibility, ultimately providing a better experience for their customers.”

“We have worked with HLT for over a decade, and this shift to the Hermes SaaS Ecosystem marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Ahmed Fahmy, CTO of CACC Cargolinx.

“Hermes 5 SaaS will streamline our operations, enhance efficiency, and provide valuable insights to drive future growth. The upcoming launch of the Hermes Business Intelligence and Hermes Track & Trace apps will further solidify our position as an industry leader. We are committed to leveraging technology to deliver exceptional service to our customers and partners.”