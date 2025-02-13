Kenya is one of the world’s leading exporters of cut flowers, contributing $1.75 billion to the GDP and exporting over 200,000 tonnes annually, according to the Kenya Flower Council. The agricultural sector, crucial to the country’s economy, accounts for 33% of GDP and employs 40% of the population, with horticulture generating $1 billion in sales alone. By 2021, Kenya became the fourth-largest exporter of cut flowers globally, making floriculture the country’s second most important export product, with Europe being a major market.

However, Kenya's air freight capacity is under significant strain, and exporters are increasingly facing logistical challenges. Frédéric Brun, Head of Commercial Cargo & Logistics at Liege Airport, emphasised, “The shortage of outbound air freight capacity in Nairobi poses a threat to Kenya's economy, especially its crucial horticultural sector. As a leading exporter of flowers and fresh produce to Europe, Kenya depends heavily on-air freight for these perishable goods. The current capacity crunch has resulted in substantial losses for farmers and exporters, who are often forced to destroy spoiled produce. This not only impacts their livelihoods but also diminishes Kenya's foreign exchange earnings, hindering economic growth.”





Jonathan Clark, CEO of Network Aviation Group, echoed these concerns, explaining that factors like seasonal export peaks and the Red Sea crisis have heightened air freight demand, further stressing the capacity constraints. To address this, both Brun and Clark highlight the need for a multi-faceted approach, including government intervention, alternative logistics solutions, and better cargo handling at key airports. Without these measures, Kenya’s horticultural exports could face significant setbacks, jeopardising foreign exchange earnings and economic stability.

NAM’s solution to the Kenyan problem

Kenya’s floriculture industry is key to the economy, but air freight constraints threaten exports, especially in peak seasons.

“Despite this, Network Airline Management (NAM) is committed to a daily flight schedule (x7 a week) into its European hub in Liege, Belgium, from JKIA (Jomo Kenyatta International Airport) in Nairobi, loaded to maximum capacity with Kenyan-grown perishable goods such as fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers,” said Clark. NAM's consistent commitment to capacity is crucial as it enables Kenya's fresh produce, including flowers, to reach European markets reliably.

The approaching Valentine’s Day season exacerbates these challenges. The surge in flower sales drives up demand, particularly for exports from Kenya, notes Brun. This seasonal spike in demand places immense pressure on air freight capacity, forcing airlines to prioritise more profitable shipments. As a result, shippers face higher rates and potential delays.

To tackle these capacity challenges, NAM leverages its extensive network and strong partnerships. “We work closely with exporters to plan shipments, optimise routes, and ensure timely delivery,” Clark explained. By tapping into these partnerships, NAM secures additional space which is critical during high-demand periods like Valentine’s Day.

“In an underserved air cargo market like Kenya, shippers demand reliable capacity, competitive rates, and efficient handling,” says Brun. “They need certainty that their goods will arrive on time despite limited space.” To meet these demands, NAM has developed a strategic approach: optimising routing and scheduling to avoid congestion and creating cost-effective, efficient flight paths. Clark added, “We analyse all options carefully, enabling us to plan for the most time-efficient schedules with our regular flights from Nairobi, NBO to Liege, LGG.”

In addition to securing capacity, NAM’s loyal, experienced partners streamline the entire shipping process. NAM partners with experts in cargo handling, customs procedures and documentation processes to ensure the smooth movement of perishable goods. “We optimise routing and scheduling to ensure fresh flowers move through the logistics process without delay,” Clark continued.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, NAM is adding capacity to meet the expected surge in demand. With seven daily flights out of Nairobi, NAM will add nine additional flights in early 2025 to accommodate increased export volumes. This expansion reflects NAM’s commitment to ensuring its clients' goods are delivered on time during critical export periods.

“NAM aims to add further capacity, operating a larger fleet including Boeing 777 aircraft, significantly increasing capacity and enabling us to serve a wider range of clients and cargo types. This transition will allow us to offer more competitive rates and greater flexibility in meeting diverse shipping needs. The potential Boeing 777 aircraft would operate to serve Asian markets, whereas our Boeing 747 aircraft will continue to operate for the African market,” mentioned Clark.

Partnerships with forwarders and shippers remain vital to NAM’s strategy. By maintaining transparent communication and collaborating closely with all stakeholders, NAM stays ahead of potential challenges. “This collaborative approach helps shippers navigate capacity challenges and get their goods delivered efficiently,” Clark noted.

Through data analysis and continuous needs assessments, NAM ensures that clients remain informed and can make timely decisions, even during peak seasons when capacity is stretched.





NAM’s strategic planning, partnerships, and operational expertise allow it to address the complexities of the air freight sector. As Kenya’s top flower exporters continue to face growing demand, NAM's efforts ensure that perishable goods like flowers reach European markets on time, maintaining Kenya’s competitive edge in the global floriculture industry.

Strengthening the NBO-LGG flower trade corridor

NAM is also focused on strengthening the Nairobi-Liège (NBO-LGG) flower trade corridor. To meet the growing demand for Kenyan flowers, particularly during peak seasons, NAM is increasing both capacity and flight frequency.

NAM is dedicated to strengthening the NBO-LGG flower corridor by increasing capacity and frequency.

“A key part of this is transitioning to more reliable, newer aircraft, by renewing our current Boeing 747 fleet with younger aircraft, to handle growing export volumes. NAM also plans to add more scheduled flights, providing greater flexibility and ensuring flowers reach markets fresh, especially during peak seasons,” added Clark.

These efforts will ensure that the NBO-LGG corridor remains a vital route for the global flower trade, supporting Kenyan exporters and meeting European demand. With its focus on capacity expansion, operational improvements, and strategic partnerships, NAM is positioning itself to meet the increasing demands of the air cargo market in the years ahead.



