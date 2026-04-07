The European Union has carried out a humanitarian air bridge operation to deliver emergency aid to Lebanon, where more than one million people have been displaced amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

As part of the operation at the end of March, humanitarian logistics cooperative Hulo coordinated two flights transporting relief supplies to Beirut on behalf of humanitarian organisations participating in the initiative.

According to the organisation, the flights carried 78.6 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, equivalent to 438 cubic metres, including health, shelter and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) supplies intended to support populations affected by the evolving emergency.

The operation brought together eight humanitarian organisations, reflecting a coordinated effort by NGOs, UN agencies and EU member states to strengthen relief delivery to communities impacted by the crisis.

Hulo said the flights were organised under the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge, an initiative designed to facilitate the rapid movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel into crisis-affected regions.

The cooperative coordinated the flights to help humanitarian organisations consolidate shipments and optimise available capacity, supporting faster delivery of critical aid.

Hulo describes itself as a humanitarian cooperative that connects aid actors and pools logistics resources in order to optimise supply chain operations for humanitarian response.

The organisation thanked the EU in Emergencies initiative for supporting the flight operation and enabling the delivery of essential supplies to Lebanon during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

This article was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.