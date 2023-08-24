IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has appointed Saleem Saeed as its new Sustainability Manager.

Saeed steps into the role having previously worked within the construction sector and will use his experience and expertise to lead the sustainability strategy across the business. Saeed will look to enhance the current ‘Fit for Future’ strategy that will further infuse sustainability into IAG Cargo's core while encouraging partners and customers to join the business on this journey.

“What truly energises me about joining IAG Cargo is the prospect of contributing to a global company in a dynamic setting," says Saeed. "Environmental and social responsibility are really important, ensuring everybody’s needs are addressed without compromising future generations’ requirements. This role will allow me to actively steer IAG Cargo's sustainability strategy and empower our people to create a better future."

Saeed will drive forward new efficient ways of working to ensure IAG Cargo minimises its carbon footprint across the organisation – for example, the business has recently been trialling an electric terminal tractor and is actively exploring an expanded electric fleet. The vision is clear: lead the charge in sustainable aviation cargo operations.

Jenny Critchley, Chief Transformation Officer, IAG Cargo says: “Saleem’s appointment as our Sustainability Manager reinforces our dedication to pioneering eco-conscious practices within the air cargo sector. Saleem has a passion for sustainability, so I have no doubt that he will make this role his own, leading IAG Cargo into a new era of responsible operations. His passion for innovation and transformative change aligns seamlessly with our vision to be ‘Fit for Future’.”