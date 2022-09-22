IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has approved the Releye RLP & RAP containers, the latest product from Envirotainer, for customers transporting pharmaceutical goods.

"Envirotainer's Releye RLP & RAP containers monitor the position, temperature, battery level and humidity, allowing IAG Cargo's customers to track their shipments and view the status of their cargo," says a release from IAG Cargo. "With 170 hours of autonomy, running independently without needing to be recharged, these containers will maintain the temperature and protect the cargo longer than any other available solution."

John Cheetham, Chief Commercial Officer, IAG Cargo says: "Temperature controlled air cargo is crucial for getting life-saving medicines from one corner of the world to another. IAG Cargo's dedicated teams are always looking at ways to enhance our Constant Climate service and so we are delighted to be able to offer our customers Envirotainer's Releye containers. Envirotainer is one of our long-term partners whose solution offers our customers a more effective mechanism to transport pharmaceuticals as well as complete visibility from start to finish."

The innovative containers also deliver up to 90 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to available passive solutions based on life-cycle analysis, the release added.