The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is introducing three new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives aimed at making air cargo operations faster, safer, and more efficient. The initiatives focus on improving access to operational information, strengthening collaboration across the air cargo industry, and using AI technology to enhance coordination between airlines.

AI to simplify access to cargo information

As part of the initiative, IATA is introducing an AI Subject Matter Expert (AI SME) a mobile and web-based application designed to help operational teams quickly find information in key cargo and safety publications. By asking questions in plain language, users can receive accurate answers within seconds, helping teams make faster operational decisions in time-critical environments.

The AI SME will initially support two key industry manuals the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) and the IATA Cargo Handling Manual (ICHM). The tool will later expand across IATA’s wider range of reference publications.

Air cargo AI excellence hub

To further support AI adoption, IATA is also launching the Air Cargo AI Excellence Hub. The platform will bring together airlines, ground handlers, freight forwarders, technology providers, and regulators to promote the responsible and structured integration of AI into air cargo operations.

The hub will focus on sharing best practices, strengthening governance and compliance frameworks, and developing industry standards to guide the use of AI across the sector.

AI to improve interline cargo operations

IATA is also working with industry partners to explore how AI can improve interline air cargo, where shipments move across multiple airlines during their journey. The initiative aims to enable airlines using different IT systems to collaborate in real time on bookings, disruptions, and cancellations by deploying AI agents capable of connecting otherwise incompatible systems.

According to Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo at International Air Transport Association, “AI can play a major role in accelerating the digital transformation of air cargo. These initiatives will help ensure its adoption is consistent, interoperable, and aligned with global aviation standards,” Sullivan said.

As digital technologies continue to reshape the aviation sector, IATA’s latest initiatives highlight the growing role of artificial intelligence in modernising air cargo operations. By improving access to operational knowledge, fostering industry collaboration, and enhancing system connectivity, the association aims to build a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced cargo ecosystem for the future