Intradco Global and Magma Aviation worked together to arrange the safe journey of three VIP horses to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

Intradco, working with horse shipper European Horse Services, successfully delivered the three horses from Liège Airport to N'Djili International Airport, says an official release.

"Kinshasa is not a common lane for horses," says Sara Havers, Equine Cargo Account Manager, Intradco Global. "So the paperwork and flight details had to be very precisely managed by all parties. The horses were handled with great care at the Horse Inn Liège during the loading process and were accompanied by a professional flying groom on the 7.5 hour flight. They arrived safely and in perfect condition after a smooth journey, and our client was very happy with the outcome. Thank you to Via Group, Belgium for their assistance."