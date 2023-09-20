Intradco Global, world-leading animal transport specialist and part of Chapman Freeborn and Avia Solutions Group, has named Charlie McMullen as Chief Executive Officer. "McMullen began his career at Intradco Global in 2011 as a stall manager and in-flight project manager; positions which afforded him a hands-on approach that developed his experience and knowledge of the intricacies of animal transport," says an official release. He became Director in 2015, taking over from his father, Eddie McMullen, who established the company in 1987, the release added. "Originally, Intradco Global handled all types of cargo, and it was not until 1989 that it operated its first animal charter, transporting six horses from Londo to Accra, Ghana alongside other general cargo." Between 1998 and the early 2000s, Intradco Global cemented itself as a key player in the live animal transport sector, relocating an array of wildlife on behalf of zoos, game reserves, conservationists, and other global organisations. Chapman Freeborn acquired majority shares in Intradco Global in 2014, initiating an international growth strategy.

Charlie McMullen, CEO, Intradco Global

"In his new position of CEO, McMullen will continue to expand the business across global markets, focusing on sustainable international growth. He will use his expertise to manage the sales strategy and product development across Intradco Global’s global locations while executing the design and development of the company’s industry-leading in-flight equipment for equine, livestock and exotics transportation."