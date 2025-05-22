In this interview, Marcello Saponaro, Chairman of ALN (Africa Logistics Network) and ALNA (Airfreight Logistics Network for Africa), shares insights ahead of the networks’ upcoming annual meetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this November. With a combined membership of over 330 logistics companies worldwide, ALN and ALNA continue to grow in reach and relevance. Saponaro discusses the networks’ global approach, technological advancements, and commitment to quality over quantity in an increasingly crowded field of freight forwarding alliances.

Q: Mr. Saponaro, ALN and ALNA now count over 330 members combined and are preparing for their 11th and 6th annual meetings, respectively. Are you returning to Africa this November? If so, where exactly?

A: Yes, they’ll take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from November 9 to 12. We're confident it will once again be a great success—both in terms of attendance and the quality of participants.

Q: Last year’s meeting was held in Bangkok, which seemed like a curious choice for an “African” network.

A: Well, ALN and ALNA are not exclusively African networks. They are global logistics networks, with members from every continent. That said, we are the only networks with coverage in over 90% of African countries.

To reflect this global presence, we alternate our annual meetings between Africa and other continents—one year in Africa, the next in Europe, Asia, or even the Americas.





Bangkok was a great choice last year: it was also our 10th anniversary, and the first meeting after my father passed away in July. For all these reasons, we offered a special gift to all attendees—a topaz gemstone of 2 to 2.5 carats.

Q: Will ALN and ALNA meetings remain combined or be held separately?

A: A bit of both. We’ll have two and a half days of one-to-one meetings: one full day dedicated to each individual network, and a day and a half of joint sessions, which is especially beneficial for ALNA members seeking broader connections.

Q: Last year you mentioned a technological leap for ALN and ALNA. What progress have you made?

A: You’re right. We’re close to launching dedicated apps—one for ALN, one for ALNA. Additional upgrades are already in the pipeline for the following months. Our members will really appreciate the improvements coming their way.

We’re also automating the “I’m attending” banners for events, and more tech features are on the way.

Q: New freight forwarding networks are popping up every day. How do you see the future of networks—and your own?

A: Networks are crucial in helping small and medium-sized freight forwarding companies compete in the logistics and shipping sector. But only the best—those built on quality rather than just collecting membership fees—can offer real value to their members.

I believe ALN and ALNA are among those high-quality networks, alongside EPN, Exclusive Project Network, Conventus, and a few others. That’s why I see a very promising future for ALN and ALNA, strengthened by a market where competition is becoming more selective.