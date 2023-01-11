Magma Aviation, the innovative air cargo solutions company, has appointed James Gilliard as Head of Commercial. James brings with him 20 years of aviation industry experience, joining the business following two and a half years at IAG Cargo in London where he was regional sales manager.

Prior to that, James held a number of senior roles at Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, and Jet Airways. His career in air cargo began in 1989 with Cathay Pacific, where he spent almost 18 years.

This experience makes him expertly placed for his new role at Magma Aviation, where he is based at their Gatwick Airport headquarters. James says, "It's not every day a career opportunity so fitting comes along, so I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic and creative team at Magma Aviation, to support and build upon the success story here. The future of Magma Aviation is extremely exciting, and I will relish the opportunity to contribute to those impressive growth plans. I am also very much looking forward to reconnecting with many former colleagues and clients and making new connections."

Conor Brannigan, Magma Aviation CEO, commented on the development and said, “I really am delighted to welcome James on board at Magma Aviation. James is extremely well known in the air cargo industry, and his vast experience and knowledge will be essential for Magma Aviation as we move into 2023 and the post-pandemic ‘new normal’. I have no doubt that James will excel in his new role, and from myself and all the team at Magma Aviation, I wish him a very warm welcome.”

Magma Aviation was launched in 2010 and commercially markets dedicated wide-body cargo aircraft capacity contracted on an exclusive basis from third-party airlines. They manage a fleet of Boeing 747-400F aircraft and offer a range of regular flying and ad hoc capacity to freight forwarders, logistics providers, and charter brokers.