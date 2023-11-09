The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) formally inducted Jean-Claude Delen, former CEO BENELUX and France, DHL Global Forwarding and former President, FIATA into the Hall of Fame this week during the Executive Summit 2023.

Delen is well-known for his long and distinguished career and his tireless energy and leadership in promoting the value of the freight forwarding community and for establishing a new era of collaborative relations between IATA and FIATA, and for inspiring countless young people to follow in his footsteps into the world of logistics, says a release from TIACA.

"I am truly humbled to be acknowledged by the industry for my work throughout the years and grateful that the induction was performed in the SkyHall, a location I have walked through so many times throughout my career," says Delen. "I thank all of those that have supported me. And remember my motto that I have abided by: Nobody is perfect on his own but a team can be.”

Sebastiaan Scholte, Chair, Chairman’s Council, TIACA adds: “Jean-Claude Delen has made huge impacts within air cargo by shining a light on the freight forwarding community and pushing for an industry that works together cohesively. We are proud to have inducted Jean-Claude into the Hall of Fame.”