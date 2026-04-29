Jomo Kenyatta International Airport last evening witnessed a major conservation milestone as Kenya welcomed four rare mountain bongos from the Czech Republic, marking an important step in efforts to restore the species.

The arrival also highlighted the airport’s role beyond passenger travel and trade, supporting high-value environmental and conservation initiatives and reinforcing its position as a key logistics gateway for the region.

The reception was led by Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, along with Rebecca Miano. Key stakeholders present included the Kenya Wildlife Service, Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and KLM.

Speaking at the event, KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa said the Authority was proud to support the operation, noting that such initiatives reflect the broader national impact of aviation beyond transport. He added that JKIA, as the second-busiest cargo airport on the continent, continues to strengthen its position as a strategic logistics hub capable of handling specialised cargo movements, including wildlife conservation efforts.

The four male bongos, transported on a KLM cargo flight from Zoo Dvůr Králové, will now be integrated into a breeding programme at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy. Their return forms part of Kenya’s National Recovery and Action Plan for the Mountain Bongo, aimed at improving the genetic diversity of one of the world’s rarest antelope species.