DHL Group has named Joe Joseph as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with the appointment taking effect on June 1, 2027. The decision was approved by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG, DHL Group’s listed parent company. Joseph will take over from Melanie Kreis, who will step down when her contract ends on May 31, 2027, after deciding not to seek a further term.

Joseph currently serves as CFO of DHL Express and has been with the company for more than 28 years. During his career, he has held a range of finance leadership positions across the Middle East, Asia and Europe before taking on his current role in 2014.

Katrin Suder, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG, said Kreis had made an outstanding contribution to DHL Group over more than two decades, helping strengthen the company through her strategic vision, financial expertise and focus on value creation. She said Joseph’s experience as CFO of DHL Express provides confidence that he will ensure continuity and advance the Group’s disciplined financial strategy.

Tobias Meyer, CEO of DHL Group, said Kreis had played a key role in shaping the company’s performance, resilience and culture. He said she had consistently represented a disciplined financial strategy, delivering stable or increasing dividends for ten consecutive years and ensuring shareholders benefited from share buybacks. Meyer added that Joseph’s deep knowledge of the company would help continue and further develop the Group’s financial strategy.

Kreis said the timing would allow for an orderly transition and ensure succession planning is handled in the best possible way for the company. She said she was pleased that Joseph, whom she described as an experienced and trusted successor, would take over the role. Having worked closely with him for many years, she said she was confident the Group’s finance function would remain in strong hands.

Joseph will assume responsibility for the finance function after Kreis hands over her duties in 2027.