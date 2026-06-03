Kalé Logistics Solutions (Kalé) has entered into a strategic partnership with e-Smart Logistics (e-SL) to integrate Kalé’s cloud-based air cargo technology solutions with e-SL’s advanced logistics expertise.

The agreement, announced during the TIACA Executive Summit in Warsaw, aims to enhance real-time visibility and transparency at the individual shipment and SKU level. By combining their capabilities, the two companies will enable airlines to broaden their service offerings, particularly in the growing e-commerce and high-value cargo segments.

The partnership is expected to provide end-to-end tracking and operational visibility, helping airlines deliver greater efficiency, control, and customer service throughout the cargo journey.

Through its collaboration with airlines, e-SL delivers comprehensive logistics solutions for e-commerce cargo, enhancing network capabilities and shipment visibility. Its expertise also extends to industries including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and high-value goods.

The collaboration will incorporate Kalé’s AvSys platform, introduced earlier this year, to provide piece-level tracking capabilities and enhance operational compliance.

Announced at the TIACA Executive Summit held in Warsaw from June 1 to 3, the agreement reinforces the two companies’ focus on fostering innovation and digitalisation in air cargo.

Amar More, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kalé Logistics Solutions, said, “E-commerce and high-value shipments continue to be growing verticals for the air cargo industry, and shippers are demanding more visibility for each package. This partnership provides airlines with the tools to enhance their product portfolios, allowing them to compete for traffic by offering the piece and parcel-level visibility demanded, and the service quality shippers expect.”