Kale Logistics Solutions held its first artificial intelligence hackathon, KaiTETHON 2026, in Mumbai from 4 to 7 February, bringing together students, start-ups, industry innovators and its own employees to build solutions for the air and maritime logistics sectors.

The 48-hour, in-person innovation programme focused on solving real-world industry challenges. Participants designed products under four themes: port community systems, airport cargo community systems, sales and business operations, and talent and human resources.

More than 300 individuals registered for KaiTETHON. A final shortlist of 50 participants formed 10 teams that competed in the hackathon. Each team was supported by a mentor from Kale, and the winners were selected by an independent panel of judges at the end of the event.

The judging panel included Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO of Dassault Systèmes Solutions Lab; Rohit Pandharkat, Partner in Consulting – AI and Emerging Tech at EY; and Mithun John, Vice President – Startups at HDFC Bank.

The winners and runners-up in each category received a share of a USD 14,200 prize. Selected solutions will move forward for further development by Kale.

The winning team, Logicode, comprised Himanshu Rathore, Tanmay Mandwekar, Sumit Bhagat and Siddhivinayak Chandrakant. Mentored by Dhiraj Dhule, Director of Products at FlytBase, the team won for its product PLACI, a Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information AI analyst that detects anomalies and enhances strategic decision-making.

Rajesh Panicker, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Kale Logistics Solutions, said artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining supply chains and that the industry must build the skills and mindset required to manage this change. He added that by engaging with students and start-ups through KaiTETHON, the company is investing in the next generation of innovators to help create more intelligent, connected and resilient logistics ecosystems.

Kale said it plans to host KaiTETHON annually, with details of the next edition to be announced soon.