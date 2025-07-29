Kenya Airways and Air Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost strategic cooperation and improve connectivity across East and Southern Africa, according to an official release.

The MoU paves the way for deeper collaboration between Kenya Airways and Air Tanzania, emphasising regional and international partnerships that prioritise cooperation over competition. The two carriers will leverage their resources and internal strengths to drive sustainable, cost-efficient growth.

Areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in various domains such as cargo operations, human resource training, engineering, aircraft maintenance, technical cooperation, maintenance and repair operations (MRO), safety, and innovation reflecting the shared ambition of both airlines to provide more unified travel options and efficiencies of air services within the region, the release added.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to building regional capacity to support economic growth, trade, and tourism across East Africa. By collaborating closely with Air Tanzania, we can jointly offer our passengers and cargo clients more flexible and efficient travel solutions,” says Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our regional presence and better serve the growing demand for air travel in Africa. Together with Kenya Airways, we are creating a stronger, more connected aviation landscape that will benefit our economies and our people,” says Peter Ulanga, CEO, Air Tanzania.

The partnership aims to foster a more integrated, efficient, and competitive African aviation sector, driving sustainable growth, opening new markets, and creating broader opportunities for both airlines and the communities they serve.