In an internal announcement, Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Airways, announced the appointment of Fitsum Abadi Gebrehawaria as the new Cargo Director, effective March 3, 2025. Dick Murianki, the outgoing Cargo Director, will be reassigned to the office of the CEO in a different role.

Gebrehawaria worked with Ethiopian Airlines for 23 years since 1998 and was the Managing Director for Ethiopian Cargo since 2014. He also worked with DHL Global Forwarding and Mobility Advisory Services, providing strategic guidance and consultation to optimise operations, secure new business, and implement industry best practises.

He has expertise in strategy formulation, business development, cargo market expansion, and organisational leadership. He has worked with top organisations, providing strategic guidance to optimise operations, secure new business, and implement best practises. His knowledge spans cargo operations, chartering, leasing, pricing, freight forwarding, and strategy formulation.

Gebrehawaria holds an Executive MBA from Open University (UK), an MBA from ITM/Southern New Hampshire University, and a BSC from Addis Ababa University. He has certifications in air freight, logistics handling, marketing, and leadership. He received specialised training from renowned institutions such as the GE Crotonville Fellows Programme (USA) and Galilee College, Israel.

"We would like to appreciate Dick Murianki, the outgoing Cargo Director, for his contribution to the airline," said Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Airways.