Kenya Airways has delivered the first consignment of two high-performance rally cars for the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya, marking the start of preparations for the event scheduled from March 12 to 15 in Naivasha. The cars arrived at 5:00 a.m. at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with the airline transporting them aboard its Boeing 787 freighters.

The delivery marks the fourth consecutive year that Kenya Airways has airlifted rally vehicles for the event. The airline is serving as the Exclusive Airline Partner for the 2026 edition of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya.

As part of the partnership, Kenya Airways is transporting rally officials, international teams, spare parts, spectators and fans from across the world to Kenya for the event, which will take place in Naivasha.

Captain George Kamal, Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Kenya Airways, said the arrival of the rally cars was an important moment for both the airline and the country.

“The arrival of the rally cars aboard our Boeing 787 freighters is a proud moment for Kenya Airways and for Kenya,” Kamal said. “As the Exclusive Airline Partner, the partnership reaffirms our commitment to being the bridge that connects global sporting excellence to Kenya’s world-class destinations. Through the WRC Safari Rally, we not only celebrate speed and teamwork, but also promote our country as a leading sports tourism hub on the African continent.”

Kenya Airways said it has a long association with the Safari Rally and has supported the rally’s return to the World Rally Championship calendar. Over the years, the airline has served as the Official Airline Partner by transporting rally cars, teams and parts, while also acting as the Official Travel Partner for international squads.

The airline has also invested in the FIA Rally Star programme to help develop young Kenyan talent and support the next generation of rally drivers.

According to the airline, moving the rally vehicles requires specialised cargo handling due to the technical requirements of the Rally1 hybrid cars. These vehicles require careful handling because of their complex engineering and sensitive battery systems.

Kenya Airways Cargo has been responsible for transporting the vehicles safely and ensuring they arrive ready for the competition.

Mr Fitsum Abadi, Director of Cargo at Kenya Airways, said the operation reflects the team’s expertise in handling specialised cargo.

“Successfully delivering these high-performance rally cars to Kenyan soil is what fuels our passion at Kenya Airways Cargo,” Abadi said. “Each vehicle we transport embodies power, speed and precision. Our team’s expertise ensures they arrive in perfect condition, ready to compete in this global sporting event.”

Kenya Airways said the partnership also highlights the airline’s role in promoting Kenya as a gateway for trade, culture and international sports tourism.