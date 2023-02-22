Kenya Airways Cargo is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their successful implementation of Cargo Flash Infotech's next-generation nGen integrated cargo management system (ICMS).

"The new system replaced their divergent legacy systems with a single, highly scalable and secure nGen ICMS," says an official release.

The combined system includes cargo reservation system (RES), cargo revenue accounting system (CRA), cargo handling and warehouse management, ULD management solution and target planning system (TPS) along with budgeting & customer portal, the release added.

"Cargo Flash's cloud-based SaaS solution has proven to be efficient and cost-effective for the airline while streamlining operations and making cargo management more seamless. The system has enabled Kenya Airways Cargo to manage its entire cargo chain from a single platform further reducing the need for manual processes and the risk of errors, and increasing the speed of data flow on the other hand."

Dick Murianki, Cargo Director, Kenya Airways says: "We are very pleased with the results since implementing the nGen ICMS last year. The nGen ICMS has transformed our cargo operations, making them faster, more efficient, and more reliable. We are proud to offer our customers a world-class service that is both secure and cost-effective.

"I am happy to announce that we are now ready to start the next big project with them, which will be the application of Cargo Flash's e-commerce solutions. This will assist us in tapping the e-commerce market in the African region, thus creating a new revenue stream."

Gautam Mandal, Director, Products, Cargo Flash Infotech adds: "We are thrilled to see the positive impact that the nGen ICMS has had on Kenya Airways Cargo operations; with the upcoming implementation of the e-commerce, door-to-door project, I am confident that Kenya Airways' position in the region will be strengthened furthermore. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with the airline and supporting its future growth.”

The web-based solutions have reinforced the airline's potential to reap a seamless, error-free, and spontaneous management, consolidating several processes in one envelope of solutions, says Dharminder Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Cargo Flash Infotech.