Kenya Airways Cargo has been awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) pharma certification by IATA.

"This positive accreditation formally endorses the airline's sustained ability to safely handle high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled transportation of pharmaceuticals, with the speed and consistency expected by shipper requirements," says an official release from Kenya Airways.

“It is evident that the CIEV certification for Kenya Airways Cargo will unlock huge potential in the market and provide a mechanism for tapping into this potential," says Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport. "It is our belief that with the right support, these exports will drive the growth of Kenya’s pharmaceutical industry and place the country at the apex of pharmaceutical export.”

Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways Group adds: "This certification demonstrates the strength of our customised solutions and services, giving our customers, freight forwarders, and supply chain partners greater confidence in our pharma capability. We will continue to improve our premium product verticals, offering long-standing standards of temperature-controlled and time-sensitive cargo transport. With this certification, we join a select group of international operators in reaffirming our diligence in transporting temperature-controlled and time-sensitive products via our pharma network."