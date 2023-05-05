Kenya Airways Cargo receives IATA's CEIV pharma certification
Kenya Airways Cargo pharma facility covers approximately 600 sq.m with three temperature levels
Kenya Airways Cargo has been awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) pharma certification by IATA.
"This positive accreditation formally endorses the airline's sustained ability to safely handle high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled transportation of pharmaceuticals, with the speed and consistency expected by shipper requirements," says an official release from Kenya Airways.
“It is evident that the CIEV certification for Kenya Airways Cargo will unlock huge potential in the market and provide a mechanism for tapping into this potential," says Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport. "It is our belief that with the right support, these exports will drive the growth of Kenya’s pharmaceutical industry and place the country at the apex of pharmaceutical export.”
Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways Group adds: "This certification demonstrates the strength of our customised solutions and services, giving our customers, freight forwarders, and supply chain partners greater confidence in our pharma capability. We will continue to improve our premium product verticals, offering long-standing standards of temperature-controlled and time-sensitive cargo transport. With this certification, we join a select group of international operators in reaffirming our diligence in transporting temperature-controlled and time-sensitive products via our pharma network."
Dick Murianki, Director of Cargo, Kenya Airways says: "Pharmaceutical shipments are extremely challenging and necessitate maximum dependability from airlines. It is critical to maintain the required temperature so that medication can be used as planned after shipping. Being one of the first African airlines to receive IATA's international certificate is the result of the work we've done over the last few years to strengthen our product."
The KQ Cargo pharma facility covers approximately 600 sq.m. dedicated for the handling of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical shipments. The facility is segregated in three temperature levels:
1) A dedicated room for loose cargo storage at +15 to +25°C with a capacity for 40 euro-pallets on the ground and additional two level racking for loose cargo.
2) A separate cold room for loose cargo storage at +2 to +8°C with the capacity to store 22 euro-pallets on the ground with additional racking available; and
3) A freezing room for loose cargo storage at -20°C capable of handling nine euro-pallets at a time and additional racking for loose cargo.