Total eBookings for air cargo in Kenya have increased by 23 percent in the last five months with January 2024 setting a new record for the highest number of eBookings in a single month, says the latest update from Freightos.

Qatar Airways Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, IAG Cargo, Turkish Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo are all reporting eBookings from Kenya, the LinkedIn post added.

"Did you know the main commodities for eBookings in Kenya are perishables? With WebCargo, forwarders can instantly book temp-controlled shipments and ensure the safe delivery of flowers, meat, and fruit worldwide.

"The top destinations for eBookings in Kenya include Algeria, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh and Jeddah)."

Julien Triay, Sales Director, Payments Supply & Demand, WebCargo by Freightos. Photo Credit: Freightos

"WebCargo's success in Kenya stems from our ability to provide a tailored solution to local needs including easy booking and tracking for ULD and perishable commodities," says Julien Triay, Sales Director, Payments Supply & Demand, WebCargo by Freightos. "Additionally, our streamlined payment collection on behalf of carriers, coupled with a swift booking and payment process for forwarders, has built trust on both sides. This synergy has been pivotal in penetrating the market and building strong relationships with airlines and forwarders alike."

African airlines saw 10.6 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April, according to the latest update from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Demand on the Africa–Asia air cargo market increased by 25.8 percent compared to April 2023 and capacity increased by 18.7 percent year-on-year."