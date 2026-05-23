Kenya Airports Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the modernisation of aviation infrastructure in the country following the signing of an Intergovernmental Partnership Agreement between the Ministry of Roads and Transport and the County Government of Narok for the upgrade and development of Maasai Mara Airport.

The agreement will support cooperation in the ongoing construction, upgrade and long-term maintenance of facilities at Maasai Mara Airport and is expected to improve regional air connectivity and strengthen tourism access to the Maasai Mara ecosystem.

As part of the project, the airport will undergo major infrastructure improvements, including the development of a 1.5-kilometre runway, two taxiways, a terminal building, fencing and supporting amenities aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety and passenger experience for both commercial and charter operations.

The agreement, reviewed and cleared by the Office of the Attorney General, sets out implementation timelines, funding arrangements and compliance frameworks. It also includes environmental safeguards and community engagement measures throughout the project lifecycle.

Once completed, the upgraded airport is expected to improve accessibility to the Maasai Mara, support tourism growth, create employment opportunities for local communities, and enable faster and more reliable movement of passengers and goods.

KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa represented the authority during the signing ceremony, which was attended by Davis Chirchir, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, and Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.



