KQ Cargo has launched seven weekly flights between Amsterdam and Nairobi, with the aim of enhancing flexibility, accelerating connections and maintaining steady freighter and belly capacity into Africa.

The revised schedule is intended to place cargo nearer to key markets across the airline’s African network via Nairobi, providing more dependable and quicker access for shipments.

According to the KQ Cargo the move will support the transportation of a wide range of goods, including pharmaceuticals, perishables and general cargo, with a focus on efficiency and scale.

With the increase in frequencies, KQ Cargo is also targeting improved turnaround times and enhanced capacity, while strengthening its pan-African reach through Nairobi as a central hub.