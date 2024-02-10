Kenya Airways Cargo (KQ Cargo) has expanded its route network to include direct cargo flights between Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mogadishu, Somalia.

"The new route will be served weekly, w.e.f February 9, 2024, and is expected to grow to two weekly frequencies in April 2024. KQ Cargo has partnered with Global GSA Cargo, a global cargo sales and service agent based out of UAE, as the cargo logistics partner to service the route," says a release from Kenya Airways Cargo.

KQ Cargo recently increased its freighter capacities with the entry into service of a B737-800F, which offers an extended range, connecting vital cargo hubs and opening up new opportunities for cargo services to meet customers' demands and an ever-evolving market, the release added.

The new route aligns with KQ's revamped mission of propelling Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures and markets and strengthening KQ Cargo's position as Africa's preferred cargo carrier, offering unique network options for customers, according to Dick Murianki, Director, KQ Cargo. "We are delighted to expand our world-class logistics service to underserved markets with a solid product, and we believe in having a direct service complemented by Dubai's trader, transit, humanitarian, and project-driven traffic. The direct route between UAE and Somalia offers huge demand for air freight transportation, particularly high-tech consumer goods, automotive parts, project cargo, and clothing, which are the most frequently flown goods on the route. Kenya Airways' has the expertise in the region, and our B737-800F’s apt capacity would be the ideal mix over the long term."

(Photo Credit: Kenya Airways Cargo)

Kannan Nachiappan, CEO, Global GSA Cargo adds that the direct connection between UAE and Somalia offers customers more capacity, cuts transit times and reduces costs. "UAE, being a multimodal logistics hub, acts as a primary gateway to Africa, and having a dedicated KQ Cargo freighter to offer this service helps cut transit times and offer scheduled main deck capacity into several remote destinations across the region. This service would cover a market characterised by narrow body belly-only options, lengthy transit times, and expensive rates."

Kenya Airways will also be resuming direct passenger flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu starting February 15, 2024, the release added.