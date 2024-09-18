Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics provider, has delivered a critical shipment of Nokia telecom equipment from Shanghai, China, to Nouakchott, Mauritania, a country in Africa using a sea-air solution.

The shipment, consisting of 25 pallets and nearly 860 individual boxes, weighing approximately 44 tonnes, was transported by sea freight from Shanghai to Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, according to Kuehne+Nagel’s announcement on Linkedin. To meet Nokia's tight deadline, Kuehne+Nagel organised an exclusive air cargo charter between the UAE and Mauritania, ensuring the shipment received priority handling and dedicated capacity. To optimise the shipment, the goods were repacked into unit load devices (ULDs).

"Rapid delivery and sustainability were Nokia's top priorities," says Mohammed Rizwan, Air Logistics Sea-Air Product and Sustainability Manager, Kuehne+Nagel. "Our sea-air solution provided the perfect balance between saving time and reducing carbon emissions."





By combining sea and air freight, Kuehne+Nagel was able to achieve a significant reduction in carbon footprint compared to a purely air freight solution. The carbon savings were equivalent to twenty gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year or 1,337 tree seedlings grown for ten years, the announcement added.



"Nokia is committed to sustainable practices and delivering value to our customers worldwide," adds Claudia Brito, Mobile Networks Global Transportation Operations Leader, Nokia. "Kuehne + Nagel's sea-air logistics solution not only met Nokia's requirements for short lead times, reliability, and cost efficiency but also significantly reduced our carbon footprint."