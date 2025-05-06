Kuehne+Nagel, a global leader in logistics, today announced the appointment of Leon Diradourian as its new Managing Director for the GCC+ Cluster, effective June 1st, 2025. This strategic move underscores Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to fostering growth and development within this dynamic and strategically important region. The GCC+ Cluster encompasses Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Diradourian brings to this pivotal role nearly two decades of extensive experience within the logistics industry, equipping him with a deep understanding of the complexities and opportunities inherent in the Middle Eastern market. His proven track record and comprehensive knowledge position him as a strong leader to steer Kuehne+Nagel's operations across the diverse economies of the GCC+ region. He will be based at the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai, a central hub for trade and logistics in the Middle East.

Diradourian's journey with Kuehne+Nagel began in 2010 when he joined Kuehne+Nagel Canada as a Sales Executive. Over the past fifteen years, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen, progressing through a series of increasingly senior roles within the Canadian organization. His previous positions include Regional Sales Director, Eastern Canada; Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada; and Vice President, Sea Logistics, Canada. In these capacities, he played a crucial role in driving business growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and fostering strong customer relationships.

Most recently, Diradourian served as Vice President, Strategic Customs Development. In this significant role, he spearheaded the successful integration of Farrow, a prominent Canada-based customs brokerage recently acquired by Kuehne+Nagel. His leadership during this critical integration phase highlights his ability to manage complex projects, navigate organizational change, and deliver strategic alignment, skills that will be invaluable in his new role leading the GCC+ Cluster.

Upon his appointment, Leon Diradourian expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge and the potential of the Middle East region. He stated, “Situated at the crossroads of global trade, the Middle East offers exceptional opportunities for the logistics sector. As many countries diversify their economies and explore new avenues for growth, I am honoured to lead the organisation in the region. Together with our team, I am committed to enhancing our service offerings, supporting our customers’ success, and advancing towards our Vision 2030: to become the most trusted supply chain partner supporting a sustainable future.”

Diradourian’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the Middle East, as the region witnesses significant economic diversification initiatives and increased investment in infrastructure and trade. Kuehne+Nagel, under his leadership, is poised to capitalize on these trends, further strengthening its position as a leading logistics provider in the area. His focus on enhancing service offerings and supporting customer success aligns perfectly with Kuehne+Nagel’s global strategy and its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable logistics solutions.

The appointment of a seasoned leader like Leon Diradourian underscores Kuehne+Nagel’s dedication to the Middle East market and its confidence in the region’s future growth. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and proven leadership capabilities will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued success and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses across the GCC+ region. This strategic leadership change signals a new chapter of growth and innovation for Kuehne+Nagel in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers and contributing to the region's evolving logistics landscape.



This article was first posted on STAT Times