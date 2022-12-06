Kuehne+Nagel has entered into a long-term agreement for a new airside facility in the airport zone of OR Tambo International airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, the largest and busiest airport in Africa.

"As part of this agreement, Kuehne+Nagel offers customers a set of logistics solutions including warehousing, transportation, customs brokerage, supply chain management, and airside support to project-specific charter in- and outbound shipments. Core to this offering is a comprehensive cold chain solution, ensuring around-the-clock temperature-control to safeguard the integrity of highly sensitive pharma products," says an official release.

South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria are leading the manufacturing charge in sub-Saharan Africa while imports from Europe, North America, India and China remain crucial to meeting Africa's demand for medicines and basic healthcare, the release said. "To support its healthcare customers – both importers and manufacturers – in executing their strategic growth plans for Africa, Kuehne+Nagel's new facility is designed with healthcare and pharmaceuticals in mind."

Gereon Niemeier, Managing Director, Kuehne+Nagel South Africa says: "Pharmaceuticals, in particular, are highly-sensitive, time-critical products. Every minute these products spend on the tarmac exposes them to temperature fluctuations, physical damage, and loss. Our new facility addresses all these challenges to ensure product stability throughout the journey.

"Our people have the expertise for plane-side access that other logistics providers don't. In addition, the facility is so close to the charter parking area that we can provide in-person visibility resources as well as a unique dollie solution that greatly reduces the risk of ground handling errors as well as shipment claims. On-site monitoring protects product stability - whether temperature-controlled, high value or time critical - throughout the entire journey."