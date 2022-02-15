dnata, a global air and travel service provider, has contracted Germany-based Lödige Industries to supply their new cargo terminal at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.



Due to construction at Schiphol to improve airport infrastructure, it has become necessary for dnata to move into a new terminal building, which is scheduled to become operational in 2024, an official statement said. "The new building, developed by Schiphol Commercial Real Estate and designed by the architectural firm DP6, will be equipped by Lödige Industries with a fully automated system to secure future growth of dnata's customers at Schiphol."

Two separate automatic storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) with twelve stacker cranes are used in the terminal for import and export, the statement said. "2,500 pallets can be stored here. An additional storage for up to 700 unit load devices (ULDs) is served by four elevating transport vehicles (ETVs). To ensure flexible and scalable ULD transport within the terminal, dnata will also deploy seven intelligent automated guided vehicles (AGVs) - developed by Lödige Industries - that are being used here for the first time on a large scale."

Smart gates will automatically record the volume and weight of all incoming shipments through 3D scans and speed up handling. "This will once again improve service quality. A comprehensive high-performance warehouse management system integrating all elements will enable dnata to expand operations and service at Schiphol."

"We are delighted to enhance our operations with a major investment at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol," says Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director, dnata The Netherlands. "Equipped with latest technologies, our new terminal enables us to significantly expand our offering and meet the increased demand for our services. It will also help us consistently provide service excellence to our customers, ensuring the highest level of safety and quality at every stage of the handling process. We look forward to cooperating with Lödige Industries, a strong partner who shares our passion for innovation."

Arthur van Brink, Managing Director Benelux, Lödige Industries, added: "We are very proud of this new order from dnata with whom we have already partnered very successfully in the past. The new terminal will place dnata at the forefront of modern air cargo operations. During the initial stages, our team worked very closely with the architects to ensure the new terminal can take full advantage of our high-tech automation solutions and support dnata in its growth plans."

dnata operates in 128 airports across 35 countries. In the financial year 2020-21, dnata handled 280,000 aircraft turns, moved 2.6 million tonnes of cargo and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of $62 million.