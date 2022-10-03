Liesbeth Oudkerk will join Qatar Airways Cargo as Senior Vice President, and be responsible for sales and freighter network planning, focusing on digital transformation to improve customer support as well internal processes, mainly digitalisation which is a key element in Qatar Airways Cargo's new approach to business.

Oudkerk takes over from Kirsten de Bruijn who moved to WestJet as Executive Vice President, Cargo in April 2022.

Earlier, in 2020, Peter Penseel, senior vice president for cargo sales and network planning at Qatar Airways Cargo, had left to join CEVA Logistics as the global head of air freight at its headquarters in Marseille, France.



"I am thrilled about my new position and firmly believe in Qatar Airways' vision of the industry," says Oudkerk. "I look forward to bringing my expertise to such a diverse and committed team. I am honoured and proud to accompany it all the way to the top."

An asset to the Next Generation project, Liesbeth brings with her over 25 years of experience in the airline sector having worked for KLM where she occupied leading positions in various departments including digital transformation and cargo network & freighter management, says an official release.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo, Qatar Airways, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Liesbeth to our team. She couldn't have joined us at a better time as we have just set the Next Generation strategy in motion. Her extensive knowledge and expertise of the air cargo industry will be truly invaluable to us in these changing times."

The airline's freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, two Boeing 747-400 freighters, 26 Boeing 777 freighters and one Airbus 310 freighter, the release added.