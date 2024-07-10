Lufthansa Cargo appointed Anand Kulkarni to the newly created position of head of global markets, effective 15 July.

In this role, he will lead and manage the sales regions and the digital sales department of Lufthansa Cargo. This includes the regions Germany, Austria & Switzerland, Europe, Middle East, Africa, South Asia & CIS, Americas and Asia Pacific. In his role, Kulkarni will report to Ashwin Bhat, CEO Lufthansa Cargo.

"With 25 years of experience in the logistics industry, Anand Kulkarni brings a truly global leadership perspective to the role of head of global markets at Lufthansa Cargo," reads the release.

Prior to joining Lufthansa Cargo, Kulkarni was Head of Global Expansion at General Logistics Systems (GLS Group), where he developed and implemented the global growth strategy.

Prior to that, he spent 15 years with DHL in various management positions in Asia Pacific and EMEA. His responsibilities included leading regional Pricing & Profitability and global Sales Steering & Performance Management for DHL's top 100 strategic customers. He was also part of DHL's Global Aviation Strategy project which led to the creation of AeroLogic. He also worked in the US for a management consulting firm specializing in aviation strategy and finance.

During his career, he has worked with the full spectrum of the aviation value chain - airframe manufacturers, leasing companies, airlines, financial and legal firms, and regulatory authorities. Anand Kulkarni holds a Master's degree in Finance from the London Business School, UK, and a Master's degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Connecticut, USA.