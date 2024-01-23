Philip Rauchhaus will take over the position of Head of Region, DACH & KAM EMEA, Lufthansa Cargo as soon as possible.

"In this role, the former Head of Sales, Frankfurt will coordinate and manage the markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as key account management for the regions of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Oliver von Goetz and André Schulz will remain in charge of the Europe and Middle East and Africa sales regions," says an official release.

With a degree in business administration, Rauchhaus joined Lufthansa Cargo sales in 2009, and after a short time took over the position of Head of Handling, Process and Quality Management Germany, the release added. This was followed by the position of Head of Revenue Management in 2014 before he was appointed Senior Director Market and Network Planning in 2017. Since 2022, he has been responsible for sales at Lufthansa Cargo's home hub as Senior Director Sales Frankfurt.

"With Philip Rauchhaus, we are delighted to have gained an experienced manager for this position who knows the air freight industry inside out," says Ashwin Bhat, CEO, Lufthansa Cargo. "Thanks to his expertise within the company and the experience he brings with him, he will provide new impetus in the marketing of our airfreight capacities and the cooperation with our customers, especially in our home market."

Achim Martinka headed the German sales department before he left the company at his own request on October 31, 2023, the release added.