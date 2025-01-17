Lufthansa Cargo will welcome two executives to new positions at the beginning of the year.

Andre Schulz, previously Head of Region Middle East, Africa & South Asia & CIS, took over the position of Head of Region Europe on January 1, 2025, says an official release.

"He has thus been responsible for all Lufthansa Cargo activities in the region since the beginning of the year, succeeding Oliver von Götz, who took over the position of Head of Global Fulfillment Management in the fall of 2024."

Schulz holds a doctorate in business and has been working for Lufthansa Group since 2008. "After management roles at a number of international locations including 17 years of corporate and sales experience, he joined Lufthansa Cargo in 2022."

He will be succeeded by Stephanie Pöhn-Helbig, presently Head of Crew Control at Lufthansa Cargo, who will take up the position of Head of Region Middle East, Africa & South Asia & CIS from March 1, 2025.

Pöhn-Helbig will be based in Frankfurt and with her nomination, Lufthansa Cargo is appointing another woman to the company's management team, the release added. "Over 30 percent of management positions are then held by female managers, which once again reflects the diversity of the company. The MBA graduate brings a diverse background in aviation from various national and international locations through her officer career in the German Air Force. After further positions in the airline and aviation industry, she joined Lufthansa Group in 2021 and Lufthansa Cargo's crew management in 2023."

Anand Kulkarni, Head of Global Markets, Lufthansa Cargo says: "I am excited to further strengthen our global sales organisation with Stephanie Pöhn-Helbig and Andre Schulz. Their understanding of various geographies, combined with their leadership experience, will be a strong asset for Lufthansa Cargo and our customers in these dynamic markets. Their diverse backgrounds provide fresh and innovative perspectives and further enhance our focus on enabling global business."