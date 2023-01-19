Building on its long-standing cooperation with Cargo Human Care e.V. (CHC), Lufthansa Cargo will continue to support aid projects of the non-profit organisation, which has been helping people in need in Kenya for more than 15 years.

"Thanks to two recent initiatives by Lufthansa Cargo, €10,841 can currently be donated to Cargo Human Care," says a release from Lufthansa.

"On the one hand, Lufthansa Cargo raised a donation of €5,841 during an internal company Clean Up Day on December 1, 2022. It is to benefit the orphanage "Mothers' Mercy Home" 20 kilometres north of Nairobi, where up to 120 children live and receive medical care as well as schooling."

Lufthansa Cargo also supports an educational sponsorship for 19 students in the Kenyan village of Karare near Marsabit in the north of the country with an additional donation of €5,000. "The Wings Academy school has existed for ten years on the basis of CHC's initiative. Most recently, proceeds from an office city run in the summer of 2022 made it possible to finance on-site accommodation for the students. Now the focus is on enabling 19 eighth-grade children to attend a four-year secondary school."

The initiative to provide young girls from the catchment area of two schools in Marsabit County with reusable sanitary bags is also being supported, the release added. "The aim is also to create opportunities to produce these hygiene products locally in the future. The donation is based on proceeds from the sale of merchandising products from the Lufthansa Cargo Fanshop, including aircraft models and branded clothing. In addition, new product designs for an upcycling collection were created for the first time from former cargo containers and belts."

Fokko Doyen, founding member and 1st Chairman, Cargo Human Care says: "I am very pleased about the great support Cargo Human Care receives from committed Lufthansa Cargo colleagues. The people in the remote regions in Kenya that we regularly visit are dependent on our help. Drought and limited availability of relief supplies make life much more difficult for the people there. Only through education do children from this region have a chance of a better future, so we are using the current donation exclusively for the orphanage, for school sponsorships and to provide young girls with hygiene products so that they can continue to attend classes regularly."

Cargo Human Car was founded by Lufthansa Cargo employees and doctors from Germany, the release added.