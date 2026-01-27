Lufthansa Cargo is set to grow its short- and medium-haul freighter network by adding Rome and Algiers. From February 2026, the airline will operate regular flights from Frankfurt to Rome and connect its European hubs to Algiers, enhancing cargo links across Europe and Africa.

From 7 February 2026, Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) will be included in Lufthansa Cargo’s regular freighter schedule. The Frankfurt–Rome route will operate once a week on Saturdays under flight number LH8344, continuing from Rome to Istanbul and Munich. Since December 2025, A321 freighters have served Rome on an ad hoc basis to meet high demand. Its addition to the regular schedule highlights the strategic importance of the Southern European hub. Customers will benefit from flexible transport options via ITA Airways’ cargo capacities, road feeder services, or Lufthansa Cargo’s own freighters, enabling connections to over 120 destinations from Rome.

Algiers Airport (ALG) will also join the A321 freighter network from 10 February 2026. Flights will operate every Tuesday under flight number LH8308. Alongside Beirut, Casablanca, Cairo, Yerevan, Tel Aviv, and Tunis, Lufthansa Cargo now offers direct freighter connections to seven destinations across the Middle East and Africa.

Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, said: “We are delighted to offer our customers an expanded short- and medium-haul cargo network and even greater connectivity at the start of the year. With new destinations in our network, Lufthansa Cargo continues to pave the way for faster, reliable and more flexible logistics across the continent. With five European hubs and a wide range of transport options, we can also adapt our network at short notice to respond to changes in the flow of goods or offer solutions in unforeseen circumstances.”

Lufthansa Cargo’s short- and medium-haul network now serves 22 destinations with four A321 freighters. Its long-haul fleet of 18 B777 freighters, along with belly cargo capacity from Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines, ITA Airways, and SunExpress, supports a global route network. Hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Brussels, and Rome provide the infrastructure for fast freight transport, covering around 350 destinations in 100 countries.