Lufthansa Cargo has expanded its Africa connections in its 2026 summer flight schedule, offering 33 links within Europe and to Africa, including services to Algiers and additional frequencies by group airlines to key destinations such as Kilimanjaro and Freetown.

The new schedule, which came into effect on 29 March 2026, focuses on flexible and reliable transport solutions that can be adjusted to shifting demand and global developments. Lufthansa Cargo will operate 87 weekly freighter flights to up to 35 destinations worldwide using its fleet of 18 B777F aircraft.

Asia remains a major focus, with up to 48 weekly connections to 17 destinations. The transpacific route from Ho Chi Minh City via Shanghai to Los Angeles will be increased to two rotations per week. Lufthansa Cargo is currently the only carrier offering main deck capacity on the route from Vietnam to China. From May, Delhi will be reintroduced into the freighter network with one weekly connection, bringing total services to six per week for the Indian market.

In the Americas, Frankfurt will be connected with 33 weekly flights covering 11 destinations in North America and four in South America, including an additional frequency to Toronto.

Within Europe and nearby regions, Lufthansa Cargo’s A321 freighters have been operating weekly services to Rome and Algiers since February, supporting faster transport via Frankfurt and Munich.

The airline is also strengthening its European hub network. In addition to Frankfurt and Munich, services will be offered via Vienna, Brussels, Rome, and soon Zurich. This is supported by enhanced cooperation with SWISS WorldCargo, enabling a more harmonised product and service offering and wider network access.

Customers also benefit from belly capacity across the Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa City Airlines has been added to the network, enabling quicker responses to changing demand. Several long-haul routes from Frankfurt will be expanded, including services to St. Louis, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Raleigh/Durham, Nairobi, Washington and Minneapolis. From Munich, connections to São Paulo and Johannesburg will continue.

Other group airlines are also increasing capacity. ITA Airways will operate two daily connections to London Heathrow. Brussels Airlines will add flights to Kilimanjaro and increase services to Freetown. Discover Airlines will introduce year-round services to the Seychelles and increase flights to Las Vegas. Austrian Airlines will resume daily flights to Los Angeles and operate daily services to Tokyo-Narita. SunExpress is also increasing frequencies in the German and British markets.

Ashwin Bhat, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Cargo, said the expansion of six European hubs, combined with freighter and belly capacity, offers greater flexibility, reliability and faster transport for customers.

In addition to its freighter operations, Lufthansa Cargo also markets the belly capacity of up to 7,500 weekly flights to more than 350 destinations operated by airlines across the Lufthansa Group.