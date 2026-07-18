Lufthansa Cargo has transported Mir, a rescued tiger, from Brussels to his new home at the Isindile Big Cat & Predator Sanctuary in South Africa, via its Frankfurt hub.

Mir was previously kept as a pet in a private garden in Ukraine before being abandoned when his owner fled the country following the outbreak of war. In April 2023, he was taken in by the Wild Animal Rescue Center near Kyiv, where staff cared for him despite challenging conditions, including harsh winters, power shortages, and extreme cold.

Belgium-based wildlife rescue organisation Natuurhulpcentrum Oudsbergen later stepped in to facilitate Mir's relocation. The centre, which specialises in rescuing and rehabilitating exotic animals, arranged for the tiger to be transferred to a permanent sanctuary where he could receive long-term care.

Lufthansa Cargo was selected to transport Mir on the international journey. During his transit through Frankfurt, the tiger stayed at the airline's Animal Lounge, a dedicated facility that provides professional care for animals during transit, departures, and arrivals.

Mir was then flown to South Africa aboard Lufthansa flight LH572, where he has now arrived at the Isindile Big Cat & Predator Sanctuary. The sanctuary offers rescued big cats a protected environment with specialised care and space suited to their long-term welfare.

Lufthansa Cargo thanked the rescue organisations, including Natuurhulpcentrum Oudsbergen, the Wild Animal Rescue Center near Kyiv, and Belgium-based animal transport specialist FlyFauna BV, for their collaboration in making the relocation possible. The airline said the mission reflects its commitment to supporting wildlife conservation through its expertise in transporting live animals safely across the globe.