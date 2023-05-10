Lufthansa Cargo AG announced its ambitions for Frankfurt Airport at the international trade fair transport logistic 2023 in Munich: Frankfurt aims to become one of the world's most significant e-commerce centres in the future. Together with its subsidiaries - logistics service provider heyworld and customs broker CB Customs Broker - Lufthansa Cargo is actively driving forward the expansion of the eCommerce business at Frankfurt Airport.

"We clearly experience and see eCommerce as a growth market," said Ashwin Bhat, CEO, Lufthansa Cargo. "A decisive success factor for online trade is the resilience and speed of the supply chain. We want to make Frankfurt a leader in this segment by offering an integrated, holistic solutions for shipping, customs clearance and the further transport of eCommerce shipments."

In addition to expanding its European medium-haul network and adding two more A321 freighters to its capacity, Lufthansa Cargo via its subsidiaries and partners is also focusing on new software solutions and expanding the capacity of its eCommerce hub in Cargo City Nord.

eCommerce hub from heyworld gets transshipment process going

Commissioned by heyworld in 2019, shipments at the eCommerce hub in Cargo City Nord can be automatically separated from classic freight and quickly transported onward. "Our eCommerce hub at Frankfurt Airport enables us to meet growing customer needs for fast deliveries," explains Boris Hueske, Managing Director of heyworld. "As a logistics partner, we complement Lufthansa Cargo's offering with innovative software and forwarding solutions that significantly accelerate the clearance and onward transport of eCommerce shipments." In doing so, heyworld orchestrates the entire transport chain and in this way enables eCommerce shippers to find cost-efficient, fast and transparent solutions.

CB Customs Broker revolutionizes the customs clearance industry with its own eCommerce software

An important and highly complex chain link in Lufthansa Cargo's complete solution is the customs clearance of large eCommerce shipment volumes. This area is filled by the customs clearance agent CB Customs Broker. For this purpose, the company recently developed its own software that meets both the data protection and regulatory requirements of modern online trading.

The software solution makes it possible to clear large volumes of individual shipments through automation in a timely and cost-effective manner. The fast and smooth customs process is made possible thanks to a modular structure, predefined IT interfaces and modern encryption technology. The software solution is already capable of meeting the requirements of ICS risk analysis, including 1-to-1 referencing, and is currently being adapted to meet the requirements of ICS2.

This makes the company one of the first customs clearance agencies in Germany to have digitized 90 percent of the necessary customs clearance processes through the use of its own automation software, enabling it to handle the ever-increasing order volumes of a growing eCommerce market in a very short time.

"Our new software solution is a real driver for online trade at the Frankfurt location. With this solution, eCommerce shipments can be cleared much more easily and thus processed faster overall ", says Uwe Glunz, Managing Director of CB Customs Broker. "Via API interfaces, the solution can be individually adapted and docked onto customers' existing logistics management systems. This simplifies the exchange of data and documents required for customs clearance and speeds up the entire process."

The ambitions of the customs expert go even further: At transport logistic 2023, Glunz announced a new joint venture with the handling company GEORGI Handling. With a new eCommerce terminal in Cargo City South, the two companies want to additionally expand the business in the direction of the international market. In the future, airlines from Asia, which frequently land in the south of Frankfurt Airport, will also be able to use the complete package and have eCommerce shipments handled automatically and quickly.

"With the new solution and partnership of our subsidiary CB Customs Broker and partner GEORGI, as well as the offer of heyworld, we can accompany our customers from the first to the last mile of their freight transport - all from one source," Bhat concludes.