Lufthansa Cargo has invited interested parties to visit the Lufthansa Cargo centre in Frankfurt, the airline's main hub for cargo, for a behind-the-scenes look on Supply Chain Day, April 18.

Frankfurt Airport is a key hub in Europe, handling up to 20,000 tonnes per week. To continue supporting companies in participating in global trade amid growing industry demands, Lufthansa Cargo primarily relies on digitalisation and innovative measures, mentions the official release.



"Air freight remains a growth market, and the stable supply chains we can provide are indispensable," explains Thomas Rohrmeier, Head of Handling Frankfurt at Lufthansa Cargo. "This is especially essential in times of global tensions and changing customer needs. For this, we need innovative solutions that meet our requirements, those of our customers, and society."



The cargo airline is also investing around €500 million in construction and modernisation measures in Cargo City North.



"With a handling share of approximately 80 percent of Lufthansa Cargo's global cargo volume, the Frankfurt hub significantly determines the operational stability of Lufthansa Cargo," says Rohrmeier. The modernisation will enable increased handling speed, smooth transportation processes, and supply chains, and an improvement in service quality. Thus, the company reaffirms its commitment to the Frankfurt location and contributes to its attractiveness as a business hub.



Additionally, Lufthansa Cargo is working to cut its carbon emissions and achieve a carbon-neutral status by 2050. By 2030, the company plans to cut net CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2019 levels, employing both reduction and compensation strategies.



"A large portion of our emissions occur during flying," says Brian Kowalke, Environmental Manager, Lufthansa Cargo. "Therefore, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is an important lever for reduction, which we already use and which already enables more sustainable flying today, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent compared to fossil fuels." Moreover, the airline is progressively outfitting its freighter fleet with AeroSHARK technology. This entails applying a specially developed surface film, created by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, to the aircraft. This film reduces friction resistance, subsequently lowering the machines' fuel consumption, the release added.

