Lufthansa Cargo plans to launch virtual reality (VR) training for aircraft loading supervisors to improve skills and safety while reducing reliance on traditional training. The new training programme, set to begin with its first module in October 2025, is part of the company’s broader effort to expand digital solutions in air cargo operations.

The VR training will allow employees to practise processes, safety regulations and communication in a virtual setting, independent of live operations. The goal is to help staff learn faster and understand tasks more effectively through immersive practice.

"With this project, we are not only strengthening the qualifications of our Aircraft Loading Supervisors but also our role as an innovation driver in the industry. This technology allows us to train our employees in a practical manner while ensuring the highest safety and efficiency standards," said Momo Ruzic, Station Manager Frankfurt at Lufthansa Cargo.

Lufthansa Cargo says using VR will help reduce training costs and lower the need for physical resources, providing a flexible and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional training methods.