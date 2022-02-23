Lufthansa Cargo customers will be able to book cargo on converted A321 medium-haul freighters w.e.f March 1, 2022. "With the start of operations on March 15, Lufthansa Cargo will gradually complement the global route network with Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Malta, Tunis, Dublin and Manchester (MAN)," an official statement said. In the summer schedule, the carrier will also add flights to Cairo starting March 29.

"With the added medium-haul freighters, we are opening up a whole new strategic business segment," says Ashwin Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer, Lufthansa Cargo. "In the future, the A321F will offer attractive same-day and e-commerce solutions within Europe and to selected medium-haul destinations."

Bhat added: "Available capacity in the global airfreight market continues to be scarce and end consumers expect short delivery times for their ordered goods. With the medium-haul freighter, we can close this gap and continue to reliably and quickly provide our customers with the capacity they need with the same quality and expertise for which Lufthansa Cargo is known."

The conversion of the first aircraft with the registration D-AEUC has already been completed. "Among other things, the floor has been reinforced accordingly, a roller system for moving cargo and a large cargo door were installed. A total of 14 pallet and container positions in the main deck and 10 in the lower deck are available to Lufthansa Cargo customers per aircraft. This results in a payload of 28 tonnes per aircraft. The second medium-haul freighter is expected to enter service in late summer. Both will be operated under a wet lease agreement by Lufthansa CityLine, each under Lufthansa Cargo flight numbers. Lufthansa CityLine, as a Lufthansa Group company, has been working intensively on the technical and operational preparations of this first A321 converted freighter."

The partially new stations in the freighter network will be served two to three times a week from and to Frankfurt, the statement added. The A321F will make its first commercial flight from Frankfurt to Dublin on March 15, 2022.

Earlier, Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairperson of the Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer, Lufthansa Cargo had spoken about air freight and freighters in a chat with Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group.