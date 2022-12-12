Lufthansa Cargo will use new, lighter transport networks to secure cargo pallets starting January 2023. "By using a special fibre, the new nets save more than 50 percent in weight compared to conventional nets. This saves weight on every flight and thus significantly reduces CO2 emissions," says an official release. Lufthansa Cargo is the first airline to use the lightweight nets for an entire pallet type, the release added.

Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo

"For us, the use of lightweight transport nets is another step on the path to reducing CO2 emissions," says Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo AG. "We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of halving our CO2 emissions per kilogram when flying by 2030. To achieve this, we need to take action on many fronts. Every measure counts. One of them is reducing the weight of our loading equipment.

"We are transporting goods all over the world - and are at home all over the world. That's why global responsibility and sustainable, forward-looking action are part of our DNA. Our goal for 2050 is to be 100 percent CO2-neutral in the air. On the ground, we want to have achieved this goal as early as 2030." The innovative nets - Pallet Net Zero - made by AmSafe Bridport, which Lufthansa Cargo will be using through its subsidiary Jettainer, weigh between nine and eleven kilograms, which is less than half the weight of a conventional net made of polyester fibres, the release said. "The weight reduction of the new nets is largely achieved by the high tensile strength of the special fibre, which is also made from renewable raw materials. The reduced weight of the transport nets saves Lufthansa Cargo around 140 tonnes of fuel and thus a good 440 tonnes of CO2 per year, another example of sustainability in action. At the same time, the nets are easier to handle without compromising on the technical requirements that are so important for flight safety." Jettainer customers to benefit

"In order to guarantee its customers the best possible product, Jettainer had the nets put through the acid test at the Institute of Textile Research Saxony (Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V.). Together with Lufthansa Cargo, Jettainer will conduct further stress tests of the lightweight Pallet Net Zero and gather experience in handling in order to make further improvements and developments with AmSafe Bridport with end users in mind," says a release from Jettainer.



