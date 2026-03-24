Lufthansa Cargo has transported a one-of-a-kind Mansory DaMask Edition, based on the Lamborghini Aventador, from Cairo to Frankfurt, highlighting the growing demand for specialised automotive logistics in the air cargo sector.

The vehicle, produced by Mansory Design & Holding, is a bespoke model built for a private collector and was scheduled to appear at a special event in Europe. Given its unique status and high value, the shipment required careful handling and strict timing to ensure safe and timely delivery.

The transport involved coordination between several logistics partners to ensure secure handling throughout the journey. At the origin in Cairo, Lufthansa Cargo’s local team worked with ground handling agent CACC Cargolinx and logistics partner Egypt Express to prepare and load the vehicle for the flight to Frankfurt. The teams managed packaging, handling procedures and operational planning to minimise risks associated with transporting a high-value automobile.

Automotive shipments typically require specialised equipment, protective packaging and detailed loading procedures to avoid damage during transit. In cases involving rare or collector vehicles, additional precautions are often taken to ensure the car arrives in the same condition in which it departed.

The successful delivery of the Mansory DaMask Edition in Frankfurt underscores the operational coordination required to move unique, high-value assets through the global air freight network.