Lufthansa Cargo has recently started utilising a software solution developed internally to automatically enter booking requests received by email into the airline's booking system.

"This is made possible through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). Consequently, requests for the desired route can be processed even faster. Customers then receive a fully automated booking confirmation instantly," says an official release.

Urte Wirtz, Head of Global Sales & Product Management, Lufthansa Cargo says: "The majority of direct booking requests are already submitted via our website or booking platforms. Nevertheless, our sales teams still receive numerous enquiries in unstructured emails in which shipment data is listed in plain text or other file formats. Until now, these had to be transferred manually into our system. Automating this process and entering the data simultaneously into our booking system saves time, particularly at the interface between our employees and our customers. Our forwarders also benefit from automated booking confirmations and faster processing. This increases efficiency and reduces the error rate of incorrectly transferred data on both sides.

"Numerous automation projects are already being implemented at Lufthansa Cargo. With this new project, we have introduced another time-saving process at the interface with our customers. With fewer manual tasks, our sales teams, in particular, have more time for personal dialogue with our customers. This once again demonstrates that we are actively driving the digitalisation of the air freight industry and embracing new technologies."

The expansion of the new booking process to other product groups is already in preparation, the release added.

Lufthansa Cargo has been operating its own AI & automation community within the company for around a year now. Experts here evaluate and implement potential automation projects. Last year alone, this resulted in around ten new projects, which are now in the pilot phase or already in regular operation.

"The technological possibilities offered by AI and RPA ideally complement our digital portfolio. Combined with our core applications, such as the revamped booking platform, they offer a wide range of automation potential that we can implement much faster and more efficiently than just a few years ago," says Jasmin Kaiser, CIO, Lufthansa Cargo.