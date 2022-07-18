Lufthansa Group has announced an order for a combined total of 18 GE9X and GE90 engines to power its fleet of long-haul Boeing 777 freight aircraft. Earlier this year in May Lufthansa announced the purchase of GE9X-powered Boeing 777-8 Freighters and GE90-powered Boeing 777 Freighters to upgrade its cargo fleet. The engine order includes 14 GE9X engines and four GE90 engines.

Boeing and the Lufthansa Group had previously announced the airline group will continue its strategic decision to strengthen Lufthansa Cargo with an order for seven 777-8 Freighters, the industry's newest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter. The Group has also placed a new order for two 777 Freighters to add to its cargo fleet, providing extra cargo capacity in the near term until the delivery of its first 777-8 Freighter.

In addition, the Lufthansa Group had announced its plans to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul passenger fleet with a new purchase of seven 787-9s. The order for more 787s brings Lufthansa Group's total order book for the 787 Dreamliner to 32 firm orders. The Group also is a launch customer for the 777X passenger airplane, with 20 firm orders.

"We continue investing in more fuel-efficient, quieter, and more economical aircraft and engines that emit significantly less CO2," said Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo. "This purchase of GE engines enables us to drive our fleet modernization with premium products that enable increased operating efficiencies, as well as lower our fuel burn and reduce carbon emissions."

The GE9X is the most powerful aircraft engine in history and the quietest GE engine ever produced (pounds of thrust per decibel). The engine will bring up to 10% specific fuel consumption improvement compared to the GE90-115B. Like all GE commercial engines, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any approved sustainable aviation fuel.

"GE has a great history and proven track record of powering freighter-dedicated aircraft," said Russell Stokes, President, and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services for GE. "We are proud to continue building our relationship with Lufthansa as they continue to modernize their fleet for cargo operations." IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters, and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.