Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) in the Netherlands has joined forces with FlowerWatch to boost the handling of perishable cargo. Announced on Friday, 25 July 2025, the partnership aims to protect the quality and extend the shelf life of temperature-sensitive goods like flowers.

FlowerWatch offers accreditation and data tracking services that monitor supply chain performance. The main aim is to tackle temperature changes that lead to waste and reduced profits during transport.

"We know that temperature inconsistencies can drive up to 20 percent waste in flower freight," said Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at Maastricht Aachen Airport. "By making these fluctuations transparent and actionable, we can drastically reduce losses, increase profitability for our customers, and ensure flowers arrive fresher and last longer for the end consumer."

The collaboration will use FlowerWatch's monitoring tools and data loggers to give MST real-time insights into cargo conditions. This data will help staff make immediate adjustments and optimise handling processes to cut waste from the point of pickup in Africa to final delivery in Europe.

"This partnership with FlowerWatch is a game-changer for our perishable cargo operations—optimising handling processes is central to our strategy, and this innovative step reinforces our competitive edge, ensuring MST remains the preferred gateway for high-value, sensitive cargo, now and into the future."

MST is the Netherlands' second-largest cargo airport. It offers direct motorway access and no slot restrictions, helping move perishable goods out of the airport within two hours of landing. The partnership with FlowerWatch adds to MST's recent developments, including new flights by Turkish Cargo and an agreement with ECS Livestock to handle horse shipments.