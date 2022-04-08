Danish carrier A.P. Moller–Maersk (Maersk) today announced Maersk Air Cargo as the company's main air freight offering, serving the logistics needs of clients with integrated logistics.

Maersk has also chosen Denmark's second largest airport Billund as its air freight hub for Maersk Air Cargo with daily flights creating several jobs in the region, an official statement said.

"To this end Maersk Air Cargo also announces their intent to enter into an agreement with the Flight Personnel Union (FPU) which is a part of the Danish Confederation and Trade Unions (FH)."

"Air freight is a crucial enabler of flexibility and agility in global supply chains as it allows our customers to tackle time-critical supply chain challenges and provides transport mode options for high value cargo," says Aymeric Chandavoine, Global Head of Logistics and Services, A.P. Moller–Maersk. "We strongly believe in working closely with our customers. Therefore, it is key for Maersk to also increase our presence in the global air cargo industry by introducing Maersk Air Cargo to cater even better for the needs of our customers."

The new air freight company is the result of the existing in-house aircraft operator Star Air, which has transferred activities into Maersk Air Cargo. "The process of transferring activities has received excellent support from customers, suppliers, employees and the Danish Civil Aviation Authority."