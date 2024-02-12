A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has launched a fully digital solution for customers willing to purchase air freight solutions.

The new online solution available on Maersk.com provides customers with an option to book their air cargo requirements through a simple online tool that will provide customers with instant prices for as many as 70,000 connections between virtually all relevant airports globally. With the launch of this new solution, Maersk takes further steps towards connecting and truly simplifying its customers’ supply chains.

Maersk’s air freight solutions offer cargo movement from most of India’s international airports. Combined with Maersk’s integrated logistics solutions that include a robust hinterland coverage of the distribution network, Maersk allows such cargo movement to and from 80% of India’s postal/ZIP codes with end-to-end pick-up and deliveries.

“In today’s age, where volatility and uncertainty have become perpetual potential threats to the global supply chains, our customers are looking for agility and resilience that allows them to make quick decisions around the movement of their cargo across borders. By booking with us on Maersk.com, our customers get instant prices, and the transparency allows them to make informed decisions,” says Darryl Judd, regional head of Air Freight for Maersk in the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.

Maersk’s air freight cargo coverage extends to 70,000 airport pairings across more than 90 countries around the world. Being a fully online solution, the platform also allows the customer to book cargo movement for any of the 70,000 airport pairings from anywhere in the world. “Today, manufacturing has truly diversified with global value chains. We are noticing that customers sitting in one part of the world need to move raw material from origin to destination without being at either of the locations. Our digital air freight solution allows them to make such bookings seamlessly”, adds Darryl Judd.

Along with instant prices and booking, the booking procedures on Maersk.com has been automated, leading to enhanced operational efficiency. Customers can also add Maersk Customs Services for seamless customs clearance and track their cargo from anywhere, at any time.