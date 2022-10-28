The scheduled transpacific operation will commence on October 31, 2022 with two weekly flights introducing the first of three newly built Boeing 767-300 freighters that have recently been purchased by Maersk Air Cargo, says an official release.

Danish carrier A.P.Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced the inaugural flight of Maersk Air Cargo´s air freight service with scheduled flights between Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) and Incheon, Korea (ICN).

Michel Pozas Lucic, Global Head of Air & LCL, Maersk says: "Back in April, we announced the launch of Maersk Air Cargo as our integrated in-house air cargo carrier. With the introduction of this new service between the U.S. and Korea, we have taken the next step in securing logistics solutions for our customers with our own aircrafts. Next to the new scheduled transpacific flights, we also operate our own controlled capacity from Europe into the US, Mexico, South Africa, and Singapore."

The scheduled flight of Maersk Air Cargo also marks the first scheduled air cargo operation between the state of South Carolina and Asia. The corridor from GSP International Airport is expected to significantly increase access for trade between Asia, South Carolina, and the entire Southeast U.S, the release added.

Maersk had bought German air freight company Senator for an enterprise value of $644 million towards the end of 2021. "Senator will contribute with offerings within air freight out of Europe into the USA and Asia, and thereby add strong capabilities and geographical reach to our integrator vision."

Maersk also recently opened a new Chicago Air Freight Gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for customers using Chicago O'Hare International and Rockford International.