Magma Aviation and MidnightZulu have launched a scheduled air cargo service linking Nairobi in Kenya with Liège in Belgium, expanding capacity on the route between January and May 2026. The companies said the operation reflects their partnership and aims to support trade flows while responding to seasonal demand.

The twice-weekly scheduled operation began on January 20 and operates alongside Magma’s four existing Nairobi to Liège services. The companies said the service is positioned to support Kenya’s horticulture exports during the winter shipping period, when volumes on the corridor increase.

“This additional Nairobi–Liège service is an important step for Magma Aviation, as it underlines our long-term commitment to the Kenyan market and to our customers operating within it,” said Paul Hoatson, Magma Aviation’s Commercial & Network Planning Director.

Magma said the alliance with MidnightZulu is designed around customer demand and market signals, with both companies monitoring supply and demand patterns across markets. The partners indicated that the schedule has been structured to maintain continuity for shippers moving goods between East Africa and Europe.

“We are optimistic that the inclusion of this extra service acts as a taster for further increases to Magma & MidnightZulu activity in Nairobi in the future,” shared Thomas Frankum, MidnightZulu’s CEO.

Magma Aviation markets wide-body and narrow-body freighters contracted from third-party airlines and focuses on commercial management of cargo capacity. The company said the expansion of Nairobi operations forms part of its wider network planning strategy linked to trade corridors connecting Africa with European gateways.